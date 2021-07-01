President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo says the education structure during the late president Kenneth Kaunda’s administration was designed in such a way that children were taught beyond just academic knowledge. And Prof Luo says the reason why President Edgar Lungu chose to take Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s body to Choma first before his hometown Chinsali, is because of the resolutions that were made during the Choma Declaration. Speaking when she featured on a Muvi TV programme, Tuesday, Prof Luo said she discovered when she was in secondary school that...