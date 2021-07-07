THE Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) has called on government to ensure that it urgently disburses funds to grant-aided schools in order for them to procure COVID-19 preventive materials as schools prepare to re-open. Government announced that a detailed assessment of all learning institutions would be conducted from 8th to 15th July, 2021 to further ascertain their readiness to re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But in an interview, ZANEC executive director George Hamusunga said it would be impossible for schools to obtain the required certification to re-open if they did...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.