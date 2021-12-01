GOVERNMENT says it is committed to providing counselling and support services to victims of violence and holding perpetrators of violence against children to account. Delivering her speech on Zambia’s commitment to ending violence against children in Lusaka, Tuesday, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango said the country would put in place administrative, policy and legislative measures to ensure that violence against children was eliminated at all levels of society. “The government of the Republic of Zambia, under the new dawn administration of our President Mr Hakainde Hichilema, is committed to ending all forms…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.