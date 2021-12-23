PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he will not hesitate to make tough decisions for the country because his government is focusing on rebuilding the economy in the long term and not to appease. And President Hichilema says the UPND government has walked the talk by sending resources to the wards and constituencies. Meanwhile, the President has revealed that some State House officials are being treated for Covid-19 in isolation. The Head of State was speaking when he swore in State Counsel Dr Mumba Malila as Chief Justice, State Counsel Vincent Malambo…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.