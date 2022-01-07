HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo has observed that most statutory bodies are good at increasing salaries and conditions of service for themselves, but they do not pay their statutory obligations. Masebo says she was shocked to learn that some junior officers in statutory bodies are getting salaries exceeding K50,000, which she said was even more than what Permanent Secretaries get. The Health Minister said this after Tropical Diseases Research Centre (TDRC) Director Dr Gershom Chongwe brought to her attention that the centre was struggling with a debt amounting to K43 million…...



