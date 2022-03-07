Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde speaks at the News Diggers, Prime TV and Chapter One Foundation election analysis discussion in Lusaka on September 9, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHAPTER One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde has noted with concern that only two public office bearers have declared their assets as required by the parliamentary and ministerial code of conduct. In a statement, Sunday, Kasonde disclosed that so far, only Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe and Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma were fully compliant among those required to declare their assets. “Our search revealed that of the thirty-eight people who are required to adhere to the Parliamentary and Ministerial Code of conduct, who include the Speaker, Deputy Speakers, and…...