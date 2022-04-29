CIVIL Service Commission chairperson Peter Mumba says statistics received from various provincial and district data capturing sites indicate that a total of 137,129 applications from health workers have been received. And Mumba says in the spirit of enhancing fairness and transparency, District Health Directors and Human Resource Management officers will be reshuffled during the screening and shortlisting of applicants. During a media briefing, Friday, Mumba said 48,920 accounted for professional cadre positions which included persons living with disabilities. “Statistics of applications received from our various provincial and district data capturing…...



