Anti-Corruption Commission public relations manager Timothy Moono during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Kasama has arrested Daniel Simakala, a Clearing Agent, for corrupt practices with Public Officers. In a statement, Tuesday, ACC chief corporate affairs officer Timothy Moono said Simakala corruptly offered and in fact gave K3,000 to Zambia National Service (ZNS) Officers manning a Check Point at Mpika as an inducement or reward for the said officers to release two trucks that were impounded by the ZNS Officers. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Kasama has arrested Daniel Simakala a Clearing Agent for corrupt practices with Public Officers. Mr. Simakala,…...