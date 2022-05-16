FORMER transport minister Mutotwe Kafwaya says it is surprising how the UPND has failed to deliver even on promises which are easy to fulfil like selling the presidential Jet and demolishing Forest 27 houses. In an interview, Friday, Kafwaya wondered how the UPND could fail to sell the presidential Jet, eight months after getting into office. “Some promises which they made were very easy to fulfill [but they] have been ignored, and UPND doesn’t even want to talk about those promises. For example, the sale of the presidential Jet, surely…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.