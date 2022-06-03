LUKASHYA PF member of parliament George Chisanga says Presdient Hakainde Hichilema must spearhead the process of repealing Defamation of the President because it is a draconian piece of legislation which his party promised to do away with during campaigns. In an interview, Chisanga said although he was a member of the PF, he and others in the former ruling party had repeatedly condemned the Defamation of the President law. “There is an urgent need for us to address this issue as a nation and even repeal the law that criminalises…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.