Former United Party for National Development (UPND) vice president Dr Canisius Banda during an interview with the News Diggers! in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER UPND vice-president Dr Canisius Banda has estimated that President Hakainde Hichilema’s trips have so far collectively cost about K500 million. And Dr Banda says instead of visiting countries like Eswatini, President Hichilema should have visited China because that country has a bearing on Zambia’s debt position. In a statement, Thursday, Dr Banda said the money which had been spent on trips could be used to build primary schools. “Our republican president has travelled abroad about 14 times in the last 10 months, and as if Zambia is for sale,…...