A LAND scandal in which UPND Councillors in Mazabuka are involved in illegal selling of plots has been unearthed. An audio call recording has gone viral in which Mazabuka Central ward councillor Chrisphine Hamangaba and former Bennie Mwiinga councillor Breven Chizyuka are heard admitting that they received money amounting K50,000 in connection to the sale of a commercial plot. Others mentioned as being involved are Mazabuka Mayor Vincent Lilanda, Nakambala ward councillor Kelvin Muleya, Chizobo Ward councillor Severino Habenzu, former Director of Planning Gift Kakoma, among other senior council officials…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.