THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a Kabwata police officer to twelve months imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving K5,000. According to a statement issued by ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe, Friday, Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu sentenced Elias Mutondo on Thursday, and the sentence was effective from June 30. She stated that particulars of the offence were that in May 2018, Mutondo corruptly solicited and received K5,000 cash gratification from Hendrix Nyambe as an inducement to drop theft charges against the said Nyambe. “The Lusaka Subordinate Court has convicted…...



