Former first lady Esther Lungu dances during the national day of prayer, fasting, repentance and reconciliation at Lusaka's Show grounds on October 18, 2017. - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER first lady Esther Lungu has failed to appear before the Drug Enforcement Commission for questioning, saying the summon was at short notice. In a letter dated July 7, the DEC head of Anti Money Laundering Unit summoned Esther for questioning at 11:00 hours the same day. But Esther’s lawyer, Makebi Zulu, said neither the lawyers nor the client were available for the interrogation today. He said the lawyers had written to DEC and were advised to go there on Tuesday. “No, we are not coming, we are not available…....