FORMER home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says there is nothing unusual about former president Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, owning 15 flats, adding that it’s disrespectful to treat her in that fashion. Yesterday, the former first lady failed to appear before the Drug Enforcement Commission for questioning, saying the summon was at short notice. In a letter dated July 7, the DEC head of Anti Money Laundering Unit summoned Esther for questioning at 11:00 hours the same day. But Esther’s lawyer, Makebi Zulu, said neither the lawyers nor the client were…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.