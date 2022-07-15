(L-R) NGOCC executive director Anne Mbewe, African Union goodwill Ambassador for the campaign to end child marriage Dr Nyaradzai Gumbanzvanda and regional chairperson for young women network Thokozile Banda at an NGOCC media briefing - Picture by Dorothy Chaponda

NON-GOVERNMENTAL Organizations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) executive director Anne Mbewe says gender must take center stage at the African Union (AU) summit. And African Union goodwill Ambassador for the campaign to end child marriages Dr Nyaradzai Gumbanzvanda says free education is one way of ending the vice in Africa. Meanwhile, regional chairperson for Young Women Network Thokozile Banda says she is glad that ending child marriage has been prioritised in Africa and it will be addressed by the AU. Speaking at a press briefing, Thursday, Mbewe said she was hoping that…...