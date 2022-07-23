THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Thursday, September 15, 2022, as the date on which to hold the Luangwa Council Chairperson by-election in Lusaka Province. In a statement, Thursday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the vacancy in Luangwa District was due to the dismissal of the appeal by the Constitutional Court, following the nullification of the seat by the Local Government Tribunal. She said nominations for the said by-election would be conducted on August 25. “Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission…...



