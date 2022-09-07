THE Zambia Police Service says it had no intentions of detaining Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo beyond the stipulated period, arguing that the seemingly portrayed unlawful detention was caused by the opposition leader and his lawyer. Police have also confirmed that they have formally charged and arrested Tembo for the offence of Hate Speech following his Facebook post prior to the adjustment of fuel pump prices for the month of September. And Tembo says he did not expect to be treated in such a manner under “the so-called” new dawn administration who promised that the rule of law will be respected. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission has called on the Zambia Police Service to refrain from the…...



