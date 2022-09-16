THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has condemned the increased incidents of unwarranted personal attacks on Judges merely because they have delivered court decisions which are not liked by others. In a statement, Thursday, LAZ president Lungisaní Zulu said such unwarranted attacks had the potential of eroding judicial autonomy, thereby threatening the democratic and Constitutional foundation upon which the country was founded. “On the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has noted with grave concern several attacks on the Judiciary, shared on various social media platforms. LAZ strongly condemns the increased incidents of unwarranted personal attacks on Judges of Superior Courts, merely because the Judges have delivered or are about to deliver Rulings…...



