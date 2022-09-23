POLICE say Mwense PF town council chairperson Humphrey Kapapula’s body was found lying half-naked and bleeding from the private parts, with a small cut on the left eye as well as bruises on the forehead. And Police have refuted social media reports that Kapapula’s manhood was cut off. Meanwhile, government has urged the police to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding Kapapula’s death. In a statement, Thursday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the matter was reported to the police through a phone call by Chabala Chongo, 49, in Mwense district after he found Kapapula’s lifeless body lying near his motor vehicle. “Mwense Police Station today September 22, 2022, at 06:10 hours received a report from M/Chabala Chongo aged 49 of Shichama…...



