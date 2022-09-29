SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says it is concerning that globally, youth participation and representation in institutional political processes and policy making remains relatively low, noting that their participation has mostly been relegated to social media. And acting Clerk of the National Assembly Roy Ngulube has asked Speaker Mutti to give more room for young parliamentarians to express themselves on the floor of the House. Speaker Mutti was speaking during the launch of the first ever Zambia Youth Parliamentary Caucus (ZYPC) aimed at increasing youth representation and participation in Parliament and other institutions of governance under the theme, “Bridging the Gap between Parliament and the Youth.” “You will agree with me that globally, youth participation and representation in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.