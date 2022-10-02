POLICE in Mazabuka have arrested a 28-year-old woman of Mazabuka for stabbing her 47-year-old husband in the stomach and all over his body after he refused to reconcile with her after being on separation for 9 years. Confirming the development in a statement, Saturday, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga identified the suspect as Yvonne Ngandu while the victim, who is admitted at Mazabuka General Hospital, was identified as Wamundila Muhua. “Police in Mazabuka have detained F/Ng’andu Yvonne aged 28 for stabbing her husband M/Wamundila Muhau aged 47 with a knife. This followed after a report of unlawful wounding was made by M/Lastwell Hamainza aged 37 on 29th September, 2022 at around 17:00 hours of highlanders Compound on behalf of his neighbour…...
