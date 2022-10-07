DEFENCE Minister Ambrose Lufuma says the Zambia Army will take up a big chunk of the 5,000 military personnel jobs, followed by Zambia National Service, with ZAF having the smallest number. In an interview, Lufuma said government would officially place adverts for the recruitment next week, hoping that the process would have been completed by December. “Next week [we] will start with adverts for all three branches of defence, ZAF and Zambia National Service. Look out in the print and the electronic media for the advert setting qualifications, then [we] will pick it up from there. But we hope by December we would have completed the recruitment process and [by] January, we start the training. Provisions for that are in…...



