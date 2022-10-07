Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) programmes manager Muchimba Siamachoka says Zambia’s transparency score has substantially decreased from 30/100 in 2019 to 19/100 in 2021. Speaking at a media briefing, Thursday, Siamachoka said Zambia had made little progress in expanding public access to budget information according to the International Budget Partnership’s Open Budget Survey 2021. “Zambia’s transparency score was substantially lower as it decreased from 30/100 in 2019 to 19/100 in 2021. This score measures whether citizens have less access to timely and comprehensive budget information they need to participate in decision making and hold the government to account. This change was observed largely on account of the decreased availability of budget information during the period under review, 2020. For…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.