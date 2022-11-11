Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH) nurses witnessing the commissioning of the Endoscopy machine and other medical equipment by health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya in Lusaka on August 8, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has awarded public service workers a 10.5 percent salary increment for the year 2023. This follows the conclusion of negotiations between the government and various public service unions. And in a statement, Thursday, Zambia Union of Nurses Organisation (ZUNO) general secretary Fray Michelo said the enhancement of the Basic Salary by 10.5 percent implied that all salary-related allowances such as Housing, Transport, Infectious Healthcare Risk, among others, would effectively be adjusted upwards. “This serves to inform you that on Thursday 10th November, 2022 the Zambia Union of Nurses Organization (ZUNO) concluded negotiations with the Government of the Republic of Zambia through, the Public Service Management Division (PSMD) which culminated in the Government awarding a Ten Point Five Percent (10.5%)…...