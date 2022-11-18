FORMER PF Secretary general Davis Mwila says President Hakainde Hichilema has taken the country 15 years backwards. In an interview, Wednesday, Mwila said it would be difficult to take the country back to where PF left it. He said the UPND didn’t have the capacity to fix the economy because the country was better under the PF than it was now. “UPND has taken us 10 to 15 years back, that’s what they’ve done in terms of governance because the fuel price which we left at K15 is now at K26 or K27. That is taking us 10 to 15 years back. And I can tell you that UPND don’t have the capacity to correct or to fix the economy…....



