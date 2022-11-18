Former Youths, Sports and Child Development Minister Emmanuel Mulenga speaks when he appeared before the Public Account Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata has acknowledged that the provincial administration failed to account for over K16 million paid to interns attached to various education institutions under the youth empowerment programme in 2021. According to the Auditor-General’s report for 2021, the provincial administration spent K16,023,567 on stipends for interns but the money could not be accounted for as details for the recipients were not availed. When he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday accompanied by a team from the ministry of youths and sports, Kamalata was unable to provide documentation containing names and the age group of people who benefited from the funds, explaining that the whole system had lapses and the Provincial administration was merely used…...