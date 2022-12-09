SOLICITOR General Marshal Muchende says government sometimes makes mistakes, hence it’s the duty of lawyers to defend the Constitution by petitioning the wrongs they see happening. Speaking at the lawyers’ workshop on freedom of expression, digital and media rights in Lusaka, Thursday, Muchende said he would not defend the violation of the Constitution or press freedoms because that’s not his mandate. “Press freedom and freedom of expression is fundamental in a democratic society like Zambia. It is therefore important that our opinions, ideas and information are expressed within a manner envisaged by the Constitution. Freedom of expression and press freedom is not just important to [a] democracy but is democracy in and of itself. As lawyers, it is our duty…...



