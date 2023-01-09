FORMER Energy Minister David Mabumba says it’s not possible to overuse water in the Kariba Dam because the Zambezi River Authority regulates it in terms of utilisation. Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya recently claimed that PF overused all the water in the dam to generate income after allegedly running dry public coffers. But in an interview, Friday, Mabumba disagreed with Bwalya and wondered where the presidential spokesperson got such kind of information. “The Kariba Dam in terms of the usage of water, you can’t overuse it because there’s a regulator. Our regulator is the Zambezi River Authority that regulates the water that is given to the Zambian side and what is given to the Zimbabwean side. So I don’t agree with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.