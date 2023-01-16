THE Zambia Police and Immigration Department have apprehended 29 suspected illegal immigrants aged between 10 and 40 believed to be of Burundian origin in Chirundu district. In a joint statement, Sunday, the police and department of immigration said the 29 were nabbed after a house where they were hiding was raided following a tip-off. Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale and Department of Immigration acting Public Relations Officer Josephine Malambo said preliminary investigations had revealed that the immigrants were about to be smuggled into Zimbabwe. “Zambia Police and Department of Immigration raided a house in Chirundu where 29 suspected illegal immigrants believed to be of Burundian origin were hiding. Preliminary investigations revealed that the immigrants were about to be…...



