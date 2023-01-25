POLICE on the Copperbelt have launched a manhunt for an assistant officer under the Department of Social Welfare in Chingola district for theft by public servant involving K213,571. According to a statement issued by Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba, the incident is said to have occurred between July and November 2022. He said the suspect was in charge of food security pack recoveries but it was later discovered that she was not depositing the money that members contributed. “Chingola District, theft by public servant, occurred between July 2022 at 10:00 hours and 21st November 2022 at 14:00 hours at Musenga sub-center Chingola, in which F/Grace Mapulanga aged 47, a social worker, reported to Chingola central police station on 24th January…...



