SADC Troika Chairperson Hage Geingob has lashed out at African countries for plunging into civil war after gaining independence. Dr Geingob said citizens, especially young people, want to enjoy the benefits of independence but cannot and contend with civil wars and other insurrections. Dr Geingob was speaking during the closure of the SADC Troika Summit in Windhoek Namibia. “Some of us were young but fighting for independence to gain peace. But instead of having gained peace, some countries go back to civil wars, through disputes, …some countries after independence still are involved in squabbles, ” noted Dr Geingob. The SADC Troika Summit in Namibia concluded with an urgent call for an end to political hostilities and instabilities in the region…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.