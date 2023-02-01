ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) Secretary General Dr Kaumba Tolopu says it’s unfortunate that the country seems to always have a reactive approach when it comes to cholera instead of being proactive. On Friday, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo announced that the country has a cholera outbreak, with one death being recorded in Vubwi district, Eastern Province. In an interview, Dr Tolopu said the country should have anticipated a cholera outbreak being the rainy season. “Well, cholera is not a new outbreak. So of course we already have a workforce that is overwhelmed. But cholera is not new to the extent that we would be blank in terms of what to do or we would be struggling in terms of what we…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.