POLICE in Lusaka yesterday recorded road traffic accidents involving at least two prominent people. In one accident recorded earlier, former ACC board chairperson Musa Mwenye escaped unhurt with his vehicle sustaining some damages, while Stephen Kampyongo who was involved in the second accident survived with minor injuries. Police explained that Mwenye’s accident occurred at around 04:00 hours along Lake Road, opposite Choppies, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a gate. In a statement yesterday, Assistant Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said Mwenye who had been brought to Woodlands Police Station was released shortly after to seek further medical attention. He added that Mwenye’s vehicle remains at Woodlands Police Station, and further investigations have been initiated into...



