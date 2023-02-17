FORMER Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu has disagreed with the UPND government that violence has ended since it took over power. On Wednesday last week, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwimbu said during a media briefing that no violence had been witnessed in the country since they took over power and that political parties were free to campaign. But in an interview, Mpundu said the vice had continued and people needed to continue denouncing it. “Violence is continuing, I think what needs to be done by the opposition and us, we are going to denounce it because they were complaining when they were at the receiving end. This is not the new dawn, this is the new night. And…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.