Police in Chililabombwe has arrested a 26-year-old bola bet branch manager in Kasumbalesa for alleged theft by servant involving cash amounting to K123,391. Mulonyeni Tembo aged 35, a bola bet regional manager, reported on behalf of the gaming firm that cash money amounting to K123,391, was stolen by the branch manager for Kasumbalesa identified as Harrison Kalombwe aged 26, of Chililabombwe township. In a statement, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that the stolen money was meant for bola bet and that the incident happened on 19th February 2023 between 08:00 hours and 20:00 hours. “Chililabombwe police station. THEFT BY SERVANT. OB# 2529/23. Occurred on 19.02.23 between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs at Kasumbalesa bola bet offices in Kasumbalesa in…...



