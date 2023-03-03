RTSA has announced that it has commenced the process of integrating its systems with the Intelligent Traffic Management System under the Safe-City project as part of the Smart Traffic Law Enforcement initiative. The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), however, says the project is currently at testing stage and as such no charges are being recorded or enforced. In a statement, Friday, RTSA acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the agency is working with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and the Zambia Police Service. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), working with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and the Zambia Police Service has started the process of integrating its systems with…...



