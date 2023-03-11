THE Zambia Police says it has gunned down the stray dog that was reported to have bitten 17 people in Lusaka’s Mtendere Compound. In a statement, Saturday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the dog was gunned down today around 08:30 hours in PHI area near Mtendere compound. “The dog was gunned down today around 08:30 hours in PHI area near Mtendere compound,” he stated. On Friday, the police cautioned Mtendere residents to be on the lookout for the stray dog. “Police in Mtendere compound received a report of dog bite in which 17 people have reported [to have] been bitten by a stray dog. The victims aged between 4 and 40 reported at different occasions on March…...



