POLICE have arrested three people, including a depot manager, in connection with theft of Compound D Fertilizer from Sea Land Commodity Company Limited valued at K1,334,417.00. Meanwhile, a one year 11 months baby has died after drowning in a water well in Lusaka’s Ng’ombe Compound. In a statement, Wednesday, deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale said a Sea Land Commodity Company Limited employee alerted police of their suspicions of theft. “Three people including a Depot Warehouse Manager were arrested in connection with the theft of Fertilizer at Sea Land Commodity Company Limited. The suspects are alleged to have stolen 947 by 50 kilogrammes bags of Compound D Fertilizer valued at K1,334,417.00. The theft is suspected to have occurred at…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.