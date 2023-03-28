GOVERNMENT has expressed concern over the spate of deaths involving school children for the past 11 days in Lusaka. In a statement, Tuesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda advised parents and school administrators to ensure that children were not left unattended and that they were only picked from school by known persons. “Government is concerned with the spate of deaths involving school children in the past 11 days in Lusaka. This includes 10 year old Chikondi Banda, who was abducted from school and murdered, and another 10 year old Universal Kamushi who was found dead in Lusaka West area yesterday. Government is further concerned that another 11 year old boy, John Sakala died after his eight year old friend allegedly…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.