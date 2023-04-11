LAMECK Banda says his future in coaching is bright after leading MUZA to its first ever ABSA Cup final over the weekend. MUZA secured a spot in the final against Forest Rangers by defeating Trident FC 1-0 in the semi-final at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. This season marked Banda’s first as MUZA’s head coach in the Super League, having taken over from Masautso Tembo, who left the team to join Buffaloes at the beginning of the campaign. Banda, who previously served as Tembo’s assistant, has shown great promise in his new role. Under his leadership, MUZA has displayed impressive football both in the ABSA Cup and the league. Following the victory over Trident, Banda spoke to reporters on Sunday,…...



