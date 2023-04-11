FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says government should compensate former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri because she has suffered more than President Hakainde Hichilema who keeps complaining about three months of detention. Meanwhile, Mwila says Phiri is welcome to join the PF presidential race because she qualifies. Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in Phiri’s favour in the case in which she was jointly charged with former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa with murder. Police arrested and jointly charged Phiri and Chilekwa with one count of murder in February last year, and she was in detention until last week. In an interview, Mwila accused President Hichilema of interfering in judicial operations and…...



