THE Electoral Commission of Zambia says it registered 925 voters in March 2023 under its Continuous Registration of Voters (CRV). In a statement, Tuesday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the commission had registered a total of 2,448 voters between January and March 2023. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia has registered 925 voters in the month of March 2023 out of which 579 are male while 346 are female. Ndola recorded the highest number of registered voters in the month under review at 230 while Mansa recorded the least at four. In the month of February, the commission recorded a total number of 959 registered voters. This brings the cumulative total for the second phase registration conducted in January,…...