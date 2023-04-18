UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says in the new dawn administration, there’s nothing like saying one thing and doing the opposite, bragging that whatever President Hakainde Hichilema declares happens. Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mweetwa said President Hichilema did exactly what he said. “Under this leadership of President HH, there’s no situation where what you are saying is one thing and what is happening is another. What President HH says does happen. This has been very clear to an extent that even our members in the party structures, even those who are elected officials and have been found on the wrong side of the law, they’ve been arrested and the President has given very clear guidance. I’ve been part of the…...



