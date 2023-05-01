UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says some people were thanking the party when it formed government in 2021 because it’s better to eat “Chibwabwa” and live in peace. And Imenda says it’s only the PF who think the new dawn government has failed to govern. On Wednesday, acting PF vice-president Given Lubinda said the PF should thank God that they lost power in 2021 as that gave an opportunity to Zambians to realise that not everything that glittered was gold. But in an interview, Imenda said the PF should continue dreaming. “Let them continue dreaming. Even now if you called for elections, the people will not vote back PF, you have seen the three by-elections. The PF are the…...



