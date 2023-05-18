SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says government wants to reintroduce examinations for government appointees and civil servants in order to assess whether they will be able to execute their mandate. And Kangwa says government has not yet gotten buyers for the 19 VXs which are earmarked for sale because some processes are still underway. Speaking during the induction of Permanent Secretaries, Wednesday, Kangwa said it was about time government did everything possible to be sure about the people they were bringing in. “Historically, we had that, it’s nothing new. The examinations are basically to see whether one is well placed to carry out the responsibility that they have before going to have performance management. Along the way, we must…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.