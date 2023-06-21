SECRETARY to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says government has prioritised the fight against corruption because of the devastating effects it has on a country’s development. Speaking during the launch of a handbook for Integrity Committees on corruption prevention, Tuesday, Kangwa said public service workers have a mammoth task of protecting resources under their care. “The fight against corruption requires concerted efforts at all levels and it cannot be won without the participation of all stakeholders. Government has prioritised the fight against corruption because of the devastating effects that it has on a country’s development. Some of the effects of corruption on the country’s development are that it leads to poor and lack of service delivery as a result of the resources…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.