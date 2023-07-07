MUNALI UPND member of parliament Mike Mposha has challenged Bowman Lusambo to contest the Munali Parliamentary seat in 2026 saying he will be embarrassed. Lusambo, who is former Kabushi PF member of parliament, recently said people from various constituencies like Munali were flocking to his house and begging him to become their representative in 2026. “I have so many seats, people in Munali have been flocking to my house, they want me to stand in Munali. People in Bwana Mkubwa want me to stand there, people in Kabushi want me to stand in Kabushi, people in Mpongwe want me to stand in Mpongwe, people in Kafulafuta want me to stand in Kafulafuta, people in Masaiti want me to stand in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.