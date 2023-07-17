FORMER minister of home affairs Lameck Mangani says all presidents receive gifts, aside from their salaries. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat radio programme, Thursday, Mangani said it was not right to be sensational when investigating former presidents. “You should understand why presidents are given immunity, it’s a known fact that by the virtue of their work, they will do certain things to protect their office or to protect the nation. Even sitting presidents and former presidents may be privileged to get some donations of different types. They can direct those donations in a different way apart from their salary. If you are going to investigate them based on their salary you’re going to miss the point…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.