UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo has rubbished claims that the ruling party has been secretly registering voters in its strongholds, arguing that the whole country is their stronghold. Recently, PF National Chairperson Davies Chama charged that the UPND government had been secretly registering voters in their strongholds. He said UPND had become desperate because they were losing ground due to unfulfilled campaign promises. But reacting to this in an interview, Nkombo said the claim was baseless because only the Electoral Commission of Zambia had the mandate to register voters. “Firstly, the whole country is our stronghold and so the accusation of secretly registering voters is really a terrible indictment on the Electoral Commission of Zambia who are the ones…...



